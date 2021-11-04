Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd AW Medical Group AOC

    932nd AW Medical Group AOC

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Spinelli, right, receives the 932nd Airlift Wing Medical Squadron guidon from Col. Glen Collins, 932nd AW commander, April 11, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. As commander Spinelli is responsible for leading, training, and deploying more than 350 medics around the world.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:30
    VIRIN: 210411-F-MV819-1018
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd AW Medical Group AOC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of command
    932nd Airlift Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform

