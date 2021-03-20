A Coast Guard Sector San Diego boarding crew identified and terminated a 19-foot runabout state-registered vessel for failing to have a credentialed mariner aboard while carrying passengers for hire, an insufficient number of life jackets, insufficient lifesaving equipment and loading the vessel beyond the vessel manufacturer’s specifications March 20, 2021. Through the administrative process, the Coast Guard recommended a civil penalty of $81,286 for the violation of federal laws and disregard for passenger safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo released)

Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 Coast Guard halts illegal charter in San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray