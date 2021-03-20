Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A Coast Guard Sector San Diego boarding crew identified and terminated a 19-foot runabout state-registered vessel for failing to have a credentialed mariner aboard while carrying passengers for hire, an insufficient number of life jackets, insufficient lifesaving equipment and loading the vessel beyond the vessel manufacturer’s specifications March 20, 2021. Through the administrative process, the Coast Guard recommended a civil penalty of $81,286 for the violation of federal laws and disregard for passenger safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo released)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:18
    Photo ID: 6624374
    VIRIN: 210320-G-WE178-212
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    san diego
    uscg

