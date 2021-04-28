Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28. Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) assisted with the event, providing the medical staff to administer the vaccinations. In total, 273 people received vaccinations during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Shelby West, NNSY Photographer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SHOTEX
    NNSY
    comnavairlant
    Coronavirus Vaccines
    04 28 2021

