PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28. Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) assisted with the event, providing the medical staff to administer the vaccinations. In total, 273 people received vaccinations during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Shelby West, NNSY Photographer)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6624356
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-YO710-013
|Resolution:
|5096x3397
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
