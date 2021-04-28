PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28. Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) assisted with the event, providing the medical staff to administer the vaccinations. In total, 273 people received vaccinations during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Shelby West, NNSY Photographer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:58 Photo ID: 6624356 VIRIN: 210428-N-YO710-013 Resolution: 5096x3397 Size: 5.77 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a COVID-19 SHOTEX, April 28., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.