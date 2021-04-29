Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Anabel Bueno (Dom Rep) Visit to the IADC [Image 27 of 27]

    Ambassador Anabel Bueno (Dom Rep) Visit to the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Dominican Republic Ambassador Anabel Bueno, Dominican Republic Ambassador to the Organization of American States to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6624342
    VIRIN: 210429-F-VO743-1027
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ambassador Anabel Bueno (Dom Rep) Visit to the IADC [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Dominican Republic
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

