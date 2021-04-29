Ambassador Anabel Bueno (Dom Rep) Visit to the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Dominican Republic Ambassador Anabel Bueno, Dominican Republic Ambassador to the Organization of American States to the IADB for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

