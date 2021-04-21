Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Biggs and STB Leaders Give Closing Remarks for the SHARP Amazing Race at Fort Eustis, Va. (U.S. Army Photo by Danae Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6623841
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-PP379-534
|Resolution:
|693x595
|Size:
|127.07 KB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Special Troops Battalion Races to Highlight SHARP Support for Soldiers, by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRADOC Special Troops Battalion Races to Highlight SHARP Support for Soldiers
