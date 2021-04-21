Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Special Troops Battalion Races to Highlight SHARP Support for Soldiers

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Biggs and STB Leaders Give Closing Remarks for the SHARP Amazing Race at Fort Eustis, Va. (U.S. Army Photo by Danae Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6623841
    VIRIN: 210421-A-PP379-534
    Resolution: 693x595
    Size: 127.07 KB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Special Troops Battalion Races to Highlight SHARP Support for Soldiers, by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    SHARP
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    People First
    ThisIsMySquad

