    COVID-19 isolation facilities prepped, ready for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    ÄMARIA AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army 2nd Lt. Ryan Alfalaij is the COVID-19 isolation facility officer in charge at Ämaria Air Base, and Capt. Abigail Peloquin is the base operations support officer in charge at the air base. If a Soldier participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Estonia starts feeling ill and is exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 – he or she will meet these two Army officers very quickly.

    This work, COVID-19 isolation facilities prepped, ready for DEFENDER-Europe 21, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

