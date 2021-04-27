Army 2nd Lt. Ryan Alfalaij is the COVID-19 isolation facility officer in charge at Ämaria Air Base, and Capt. Abigail Peloquin is the base operations support officer in charge at the air base. If a Soldier participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Estonia starts feeling ill and is exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 – he or she will meet these two Army officers very quickly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:01 Photo ID: 6623722 VIRIN: 210427-A-SM279-678 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.02 MB Location: ÄMARIA AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 isolation facilities prepped, ready for DEFENDER-Europe 21, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.