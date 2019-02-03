Mark Colley, a volunteer firefighter with the New Haven, Mich. Fire Department, supervises Conduction Pump Operations following a house explosion in Dec. 2018. Luckily there were no injuries in the incident. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6623695
|VIRIN:
|190302-A-PC730-783
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|NEW HAVEN, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mark Colley supervises pump operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sometimes volunteering can lead to being a hero
LEAVE A COMMENT