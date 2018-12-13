Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark Colley participates in &quot;Shop with a Hero&quot; charity event

    NEW HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Mark Colley, a volunteer firefighter with the New Haven, Mich. Fire Department, is teamed up with a youngster in the community for the “Shop with a Hero” event in Dec. 2018. Colley has volunteered with the New Haven Fire Department for three-and-a-half years.

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Colley

