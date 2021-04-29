Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force [Image 4 of 10]

    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210429-N-PC620-0279
    BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (April 29, 2021) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion rescue a simulated casualty from an area with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contamination during urban search and rescue operations as part of exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, April 29, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6623608
    VIRIN: 210429-N-PC620-0279
    Resolution: 6007x4005
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force
    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Guardian Response 21
    GR 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT