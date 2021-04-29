210429-N-PC620-0279

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (April 29, 2021) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion rescue a simulated casualty from an area with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contamination during urban search and rescue operations as part of exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, April 29, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

Preparing for America's worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force