    CFAY Tugs Guide General Cargo Vessel into Port [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Tugs Guide General Cargo Vessel into Port

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210430-N-HH215-1037
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2021) The Valiant-class harbor tugs Menominee (YT-807) and Puyallup (YT-806), assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), guide the general cargo vessel Mohawk into port during a visit to Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Fraser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:18
    Photo ID: 6623453
    VIRIN: 210430-N-HH215-1037
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Tugs Guide General Cargo Vessel into Port [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS

