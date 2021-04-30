CFAY Tugs Guide General Cargo Vessel into Port

210430-N-HH215-1032

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2021) The Valiant-class harbor tugs Menominee (YT-807) and Puyallup (YT-806), assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), guide the general cargo vessel Mohawk into port during a visit to Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Fraser)

