    OSI strengthens ties with regional counterparts

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Office of Special Investigations agents and Tinian government officials pose for photo during a meet and greet on Tinian April 7, 2021. OSI Agents traveled throughout the Commonwealth Northern Mariana Islands to build relationships with law enforcement and security counterparts. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:17
    Photo ID: 6623333
    VIRIN: 210430-F-F3708-001
    Resolution: 1024x777
    Size: 177.29 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, OSI strengthens ties with regional counterparts, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    Guam
    partnership
    CNMI
    Tinian
    Sipan

