Office of Special Investigations agents and Tinian government officials pose for photo during a meet and greet on Tinian April 7, 2021. OSI Agents traveled throughout the Commonwealth Northern Mariana Islands to build relationships with law enforcement and security counterparts. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 05:17
|Photo ID:
|6623333
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-F3708-001
|Resolution:
|1024x777
|Size:
|177.29 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI strengthens ties with regional counterparts, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OSI strengthens ties with regional counterparts
