CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Troublefield, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa unaccompanied housing barracks petty officer, stands for an environmental portrait at CFAO unaccompanied housing on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 04:40
|Photo ID:
|6623332
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QY759-0066
|Resolution:
|6872x4909
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CFAO Spotlight CS2 Brandon Troublefield
