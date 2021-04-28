Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Spotlight [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Spotlight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Troublefield, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa unaccompanied housing barracks petty officer, stands for an environmental portrait at CFAO unaccompanied housing on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 04:40
    Photo ID: 6623332
    VIRIN: 210428-N-QY759-0066
    Resolution: 6872x4909
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CFAO Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAO Spotlight
    CFAO Spotlight

    CFAO Spotlight CS2 Brandon Troublefield

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CFAO
    unaccompanied housing

