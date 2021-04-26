Taking care of business

Airmen from the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron come together to celebrate Staff Sgt. Stephanie White, 647th LRS logistics planner, for completing her MBA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2021. White completed her MBA officially while deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, while on a six-month deployment and maintained a 4.0 GPA. (Courtesy photo)
