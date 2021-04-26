Airmen from the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron come together to celebrate Staff Sgt. Stephanie White, 647th LRS logistics planner, for completing her MBA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2021. White completed her MBA officially while deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, while on a six-month deployment and maintained a 4.0 GPA. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6623249 VIRIN: 210426-F-F3710-0002 Resolution: 1440x1440 Size: 482.32 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking care of business, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.