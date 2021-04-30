An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group sits on the foggy runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6622849
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-PM645-3382
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Foggy Yokota, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
