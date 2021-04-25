210425-N-CE622-0220

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, salutes rainbow sideboys aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), as part of a visit, April 25. Churchill is operating underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 This work, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) underway, by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS