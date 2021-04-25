Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) underway. [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) underway.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Troutman 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    210425-N-CE622-0220
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) – Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, salutes rainbow sideboys aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), as part of a visit, April 25. Churchill is operating underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) underway. [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ford Carrier Strike Group Accelerates Integrated Training At-Sea

