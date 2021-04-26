Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Strike Group Air Defense Exercise [Image 7 of 10]

    Ford Strike Group Air Defense Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Troutman 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, middle, talks with Cmdr. Michael McGlynn, left, CSG12 operations officer, during an air defense exercise in the Tactical Flag Command Center aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), April 26, 2021. Under the leadership of CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated carrier strike group operations with CVW-8, DESRON 2 and their Air and Missile Defense Commander, Commanding Officer of USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (This image has been altered by blurring out computer screens for security purposes.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 22:09
    Photo ID: 6622776
    VIRIN: 210426-N-ON468-1030
    Resolution: 4138x3456
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Ford Strike Group Air Defense Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    "USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    Destroyer Squadron 2
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    "Information Warfare Commander
    Ford Strike Group Air Defense Exercise"

