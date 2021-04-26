Ford Strike Group Air Defense Exercise"

Lt. Cmdr. Josh Money, left, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 Strike Officer, mans an air and missile defense coordination console during an air defense exercise in the Tactical Flag Command Center Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), April 26, 2021. Under the leadership of CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated carrier strike group operations with CVW-8, DESRON 2 and their Air and Missile Defense Commander, Commanding Officer of USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (This image has been altered by blurring out computer screens for security purposes.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)

