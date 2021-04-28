USSOUTHCOM J7/9 visits WHINSEC

WHINSEC is honored to have the visit by USSOUTHCOM J7/9 (Exercises & Coalition Affairs) Colombian Army BG Erik Rodriguez Aparicio. Rodriguez Aparicio is here attending the Joint Operations Course where he was the guest speaker.
Eighteen students from the countries of Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panamá and Uruguay completed the academic requirements and now return to their respective countries with a better understanding of operations in a Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environment.
