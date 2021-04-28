Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM J7/9 visits WHINSEC

    USSOUTHCOM J7/9 visits WHINSEC

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHINSEC is honored to have the visit by USSOUTHCOM J7/9 (Exercises & Coalition Affairs) Colombian Army BG Erik Rodriguez Aparicio. Rodriguez Aparicio is here attending the Joint Operations Course where he was the guest speaker.
    Eighteen students from the countries of Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panamá and Uruguay completed the academic requirements and now return to their respective countries with a better understanding of operations in a Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environment.

    Department of the Army

    #whinsec @southcom US Army Combined Arms Center Command and General Staff College

