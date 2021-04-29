Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers jump off the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, Apr. 29, 2021 during a Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course being held in Savannah, Georgia. The POMPOC is a saftey course held each year for Army and Air Force airborne operations troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Loadmasters
    Airborne
    National Guard
    Airmen: C-130 Hercules

