165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robbie Harrell and Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, loadmasters at the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assist with a personnel drop off the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft Apr. 29, 2021 during a Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course being held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The POMPOC is a saftey course held each year for Army and Air Force airborne operations troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

