Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave [Image 1 of 2]

    UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    Utilitiesman Second Class Joseph Maddox utilizes a hydraulic drill for a large mooring anchor that will be used in future cable landing operations, in support of Project Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Adam Porras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:14
    Photo ID: 6622433
    VIRIN: 210426-N-SU681-0001
    Resolution: 717x538
    Size: 102.16 KB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave
    UCT TWO CDD/B Continues to Support Project Big Wave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Deployment

    TAGS

    UCT-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT