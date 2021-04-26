UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave

Utilitiesman Second Class Joseph Maddox utilizes a hydraulic drill for a large mooring anchor that will be used in future cable landing operations, in support of Project Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Adam Porras)
