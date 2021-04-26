Utilitiesman Second Class Joseph Maddox utilizes a hydraulic drill for a large mooring anchor that will be used in future cable landing operations, in support of Project Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Adam Porras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6622433 VIRIN: 210426-N-SU681-0001 Resolution: 717x538 Size: 102.16 KB Location: IO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT TWO CDD/B Continue to Support Project Big Wave [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.