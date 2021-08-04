Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Engineer demo exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    19th Engineer demo exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Renee Rhodes 

    Visual Information Branch - Fort Knox, KY

    The 19th Engineers performed demolition duties during an exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (US Army photo by Renee Rhodes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6622407
    VIRIN: 210408-O-FC873-662
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Engineer demo exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Renee Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    explosives
    Kentucky
    Ft. Knox
    solider
    demo

