Following the release of a recent Department of Defense (DoD) directive, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) will open their doors to active DoD civilians in the United States, U.S. territories and possessions on May 1, 2021. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 18:17 Photo ID: 6622365 VIRIN: 210429-N-QY289-0001 Resolution: 1592x583 Size: 92.16 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May 1: Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) Expand Authorized Shopping to Department of Defense (DoD) Civilians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.