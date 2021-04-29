Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 1: Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) Expand Authorized Shopping to Department of Defense (DoD) Civilians

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Following the release of a recent Department of Defense (DoD) directive, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) will open their doors to active DoD civilians in the United States, U.S. territories and possessions on May 1, 2021. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

