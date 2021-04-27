CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 27, 2021) U.S. Army Capt. Morgan Moyer from Lebanon, Pa., Camp Lemonnier veterinarian, speaks to U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Devon Weston from Houston, while examining the teeth of his military working dog, Debi, during a routine checkup on base, April 27, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6622062 VIRIN: 210428-N-QB805-0135 Resolution: 2100x2183 Size: 742.26 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MILITARY WORKING DOG CHECK-UP [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.