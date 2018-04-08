New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to West Virginia

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Johnnie D. Ross as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for West Virginia.

