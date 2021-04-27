RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Leggett, left, conducts a nasal swab of Airman Emery Mahamery to test for COVID-19 aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 27, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

