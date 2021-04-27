Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Swabs Crew [Image 18 of 19]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Swabs Crew

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Leggett, left, conducts a nasal swab of Airman Emery Mahamery to test for COVID-19 aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 27, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6621728
    VIRIN: 210427-N-GW139-2010
    Resolution: 5051x3608
    Size: 464.53 KB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Swabs Crew [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    VADM Black

