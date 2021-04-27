RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 27, 2021) Vice Adm. Eugene Black, U.S. Sixth Fleet commander, center, on a tour of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 27, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

