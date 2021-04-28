JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

210428-N-PC620-0004

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (April 28, 2021) XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen. Robert Ritchie, left, talks to Joint Task Force Civil Support Exercise Planner Kevin Woodrum during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 28, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

