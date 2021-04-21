210421-A-BD272-0418 ARABIAN GULF (April 21, 2021) - A multinalional group of mine countermeasure ships from the French Marine Nationale, UK Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and a MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to the “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM-15), operate in formation during exercise Artemis Trident 21 in the Arabian Gulf, April 21. Artemis Trident 21 is a multilateral mine countermeasures exercise between the UK, Australia, France and U.S., designed to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in mine hunting and clearance, maritime security and dive operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

