210425-A-UN662-1162 ARABIAN GULF (April 25, 2021) - Royal Navy mine countermeasure vessel HMS Shoreham (M 112), left, and Royal Fleet Auxiliary amphibious assault vessel RFA Cardigan Bay (L 3009) operate in formation during an air defense exercise as part of exercise Artemis Trident 21 in the Arabian Gulf, April 25. Artemis Trident 21 is a multilateral mine countermeasures exercise between the UK, Australia, France and U.S., designed to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in mine hunting and clearance, maritime security and dive operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

