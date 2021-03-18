Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook Refuel [Image 16 of 16]

    Chinook Refuel

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Petroleum Supply Specialists from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade refuel a CH-47 Chinook at the Hammerheads 3-25 Aviation Regiment hangar on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 04:56
    Photo ID: 6621583
    VIRIN: 210318-A-XP872-538
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    This work, Chinook Refuel [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    refuel
    petroleum
    aviation

