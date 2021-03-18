Petroleum Supply Specialists from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade refuel a CH-47 Chinook at the Hammerheads 3-25 Aviation Regiment hangar on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
This work, Chinook Refuel [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
