    ASF Graduation April 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    ASF Graduation April 2021

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, gives a speech to the U.S. Navy Sailors who were attending the Auxiliary Security Forces graduation April 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASF Graduation April 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Auxiliary Securit Forces

