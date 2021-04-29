ASF Graduation April 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, gives a speech to the U.S. Navy Sailors who were attending the Auxiliary Security Forces graduation April 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

