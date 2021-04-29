Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21 Recovery Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2021) – Norman Okada and Kanako Ikeda, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Fleet and Family Support Center, assist Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rebecca Brown, a disaster victim role player, during a typhoon recovery drill onboard CFAS April 29, 2021. The drill was part of Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21, an annual exercise that focuses on emergency preparedness, personnel accountability, evacuation, and recovery operations during a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21 Recovery Drill, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    cfas
    FFSC
    Reliant Gale

