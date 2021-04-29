Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21 Recovery Drill

SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2021) – Norman Okada and Kanako Ikeda, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Fleet and Family Support Center, assist Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rebecca Brown, a disaster victim role player, during a typhoon recovery drill onboard CFAS April 29, 2021. The drill was part of Typhoon Ready/ Reliant Gale 21, an annual exercise that focuses on emergency preparedness, personnel accountability, evacuation, and recovery operations during a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
