349 AMW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn

A C-17 Globemaster III from the 446th Airlift Wing flies over wind turbines during Exercise Nexus Dawn in California, on April 27, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US