    349 AMW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 32 of 38]

    349 AMW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III from the 446th Airlift Wing flies over wind turbines during Exercise Nexus Dawn in California, on April 27, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 01:55
    Photo ID: 6621110
    VIRIN: 210427-F-TG055-0033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 349 AMW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 38 of 38], by A1C Brady Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFRC
    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient
    #NexusDawn

