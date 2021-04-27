Airmen of the March AFB medical Squadron perform unload simulated patients during Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, California, on April 27, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn)
This work, 349 AMW and 446 AW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 38 of 38], by A1C Brady Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
