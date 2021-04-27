349 AMW and 446 AW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn

Airmen of the 446th Airlift Wing perform in-air medical drills during Exercise Nexus Dawn in California, on April 27, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn)

