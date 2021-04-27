349 AMW and 452 AMW Airmen Hone Skills at Exercise Nexus Dawn

Reserve Citizen Airmen unload simulated patients during Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, California, on April 27, 2021. Through exercises like Nexus Dawn, Reserve Citizen Airmen hone their readiness and effectiveness so they can support the nation with air power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brady Penn)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US