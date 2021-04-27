Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season

A hoist-capable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and aircrew from the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, arrives in Bethel, Alaska, April 27, 2021, as part of the State of Alaska’s effort to prepare for disaster response in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region during the spring flood season. While stationed in Bethel, the crew will continue to train on their federal mission and remain ready to respond to any requests for support from civil authorities through the State Emergency Operations Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

