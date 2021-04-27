Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season [Image 4 of 6]

    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A hoist-capable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and aircrew from the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, arrives in Bethel, Alaska, April 27, 2021, as part of the State of Alaska’s effort to prepare for disaster response in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region during the spring flood season. While stationed in Bethel, the crew will continue to train on their federal mission and remain ready to respond to any requests for support from civil authorities through the State Emergency Operations Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:51
    Photo ID: 6620965
    VIRIN: 210427-Z-PB632-0072
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season [Image 6 of 6], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season
    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season
    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season
    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season
    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season
    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring flood season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring floods season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Western Alaska
    Rural Operations
    AKDMVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT