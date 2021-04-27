Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii test their proficiency in basic infantry and Soldier tasks in the hopes of earning the Expert Infantryman Badge or the Expert Soldier Badge. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 21:55 Photo ID: 6620785 VIRIN: 210427-A-PO701-658 Resolution: 4331x2887 Size: 3.76 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ID Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) & Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) 2021 [Image 48 of 48], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.