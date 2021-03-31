Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210331-N-N0301-0001

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    A graphic created to accompany the 1 year Reserve Chaplain hotline anniversary.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:41
    VIRIN: 210331-N-NO301-001
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Providing Hope: 24/7 Reserve Chaplain Hotline One Year Anniversary

    Navy Reserve
    USNR

