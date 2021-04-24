The North Carolina Army National Guard sponsored the inaugural CrossFit Unite Rise of the Warrior Competition in Concord, North Carolina, April 24, 2021. Approximately 21 three-person teams competed in remembrance of three fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6620046
|VIRIN:
|210424-Z-MZ148-1541
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCARNG Sponsors CrossFit Unite Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
