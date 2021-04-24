The North Carolina Army National Guard sponsored the inaugural CrossFit Unite Rise of the Warrior Competition in Concord, North Carolina, April 24, 2021. Approximately 21 three-person teams competed in remembrance of three fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6620042 VIRIN: 210424-Z-MZ148-1434 Resolution: 5110x3650 Size: 12.24 MB Location: CONCORD, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCARNG Sponsors CrossFit Unite Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.