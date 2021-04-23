A group of engineers, project managers, military and civilians who worked on the MOTCO Wharf 2 project celebrate its completion. The Milestone Celebration marking completion of the USACE Wharf 2 project at Military Ocean Terminal Concord was held April 23, in Concord, California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6620038 VIRIN: 210428-A-PZ119-0159 Resolution: 2550x1680 Size: 2.69 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOTCO Milestone Celebration [Image 18 of 18], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.