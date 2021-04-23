MOTCO Milestone Celebration

From left, Tom Hanby, Constuction Representative for USACE Sacramento District, Chelan Schreifels, USACE MOTCO Resident Engineer, Col. James J. Handura, Commander USACE Sacramento District, Lt. Col. Luke Clover, Commander MOTCO 834th Transportation Battalion, and Mr. Tyler Buford, Kiewit-Manson Joint Venture District Manager, participate in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting during a Milestone Celebration marking completion of the USACE Wharf 2 project at Military Ocean Terminal Concord on April 23. Demolition and replacement of a dilapidated World War II era pier structure took two and a half years and cost approximately $100 million to build.

