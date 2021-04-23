Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTCO Milestone Celebration [Image 17 of 18]

    MOTCO Milestone Celebration

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    From left, Tom Hanby, Constuction Representative for USACE Sacramento District, Chelan Schreifels, USACE MOTCO Resident Engineer, Col. James J. Handura, Commander USACE Sacramento District, Lt. Col. Luke Clover, Commander MOTCO 834th Transportation Battalion, and Mr. Tyler Buford, Kiewit-Manson Joint Venture District Manager, participate in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting during a Milestone Celebration marking completion of the USACE Wharf 2 project at Military Ocean Terminal Concord on April 23. Demolition and replacement of a dilapidated World War II era pier structure took two and a half years and cost approximately $100 million to build.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:44
    Photo ID: 6620037
    VIRIN: 210428-A-PZ119-0158
    Resolution: 2550x1680
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOTCO Milestone Celebration [Image 18 of 18], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD
    MOTCO
    Military Ocean Terminal Concord

