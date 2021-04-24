Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCARNG Sponsors CrossFit Unite Competition [Image 4 of 14]

    NCARNG Sponsors CrossFit Unite Competition

    CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    The North Carolina Army National Guard sponsored the inaugural CrossFit Unite Rise of the Warrior Competition in Concord, North Carolina, April 24, 2021. Approximately 21 three-person teams competed in remembrance of three fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6620032
    VIRIN: 210424-Z-MZ148-1237
    Resolution: 5110x3650
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCARNG Sponsors CrossFit Unite Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    competition
    Concord
    fallen service members
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    CrossFit Unite

