Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen, Commander U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, center, attends the Milestone Celebration event marking the completion of Wharf 2 at Military Ocean Terminal Concord on April 23.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6620031
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-PZ119-0153
|Resolution:
|2550x1680
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOTCO Milestone Celebration [Image 18 of 18], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT